Bristol Instruments 438 Series Multi-Wavelength Meter supports 10 Hz measurement rate

Bristol Instruments, Inc. says the 438 Series Multi-Wavelength Meter measures the wavelength, power, and OSNR of as many as 1000 discrete optical signals. And it performs such analysis with a measurement rate of 10 Hz. The multi-wavelength meter also features high accuracy, straightforward operation, and rugged design, the company asserts.

The 438 Multi-Wavelength Meter leverages Michelson interferometer-based technology with fast Fourier transform analysis. Wavelength is measured to an accuracy as high as ± 0.3 pm, power is measured to an accuracy of ± 0.5 dB, and OSNR is automatically calculated to greater than 40 dB, Bristol Instruments says. The fast measurement rate reduces wavelength testing times and thus improves manufacturing productivity. The instrument also features an operational wavelength range of 1000 to 1680 nm to cover all optical communications bands.

"Our customers who are involved in the production of WDM components are intent on improving the efficiency of their testing processes," said Dr. Brian Samoriski, vice president of Sales & Marketing at Bristol Instruments. "The new 438 Multi-Wavelength Meter provides these customers with the opportunity to reduce the time required for their wavelength testing."

