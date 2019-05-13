Teledyne LeCroy offers automated PAM4 transmitter testing

Teledyne LeCroy has unveiled the QPHY-56G-PAM4 option for its LabMaster 10Zi-A oscilloscopes. The option enables fully automated transmitter testing for 56-Gbps PAM4-based interfaces. The new capabilities are applicable to both OIF and IEEE 56-Gbps PAM4 applications.

Feb 2nd, 2017

Teledyne LeCroy has unveiled the QPHY-56G-PAM4 option for its LabMaster 10Zi-A oscilloscopes. The option enables fully automated transmitter testing for 56-Gbps PAM4-based interfaces. The new capabilities are applicable to both OIF and IEEE 56-Gbps PAM4 applications.

For example, Teledyne LeCroy says the QPHY-56G-PAM4 option simplifies and automates testing to the OIF CEI-56G-PAM4 and relevant PAM4-based IEEE 802.3 interface standards. Measurements include (but are not limited to) eye diagrams, eye widths and heights, linearity, signal to noise and distortion (SNDR), transition time, linear fit pulse peak, and equalizer measurements.

Initially, the QPHY-56G-PAM4 will cover testing of OIF CEI-56G-VSR-PAM4 (both host- and module-output test points). The company says that coverage "will expand shortly" to include –MR and –LR variants of OIF-CEI-56G-PAM4, as well as IEEE 802.3bs and 802.3cd Ethernet standards.

QPHY-56G-PAM4 is the latest addition to Teledyne LeCroy's QualiPHY automated compliance test platform, which is designed to reduce the time, effort, and expertise needed to perform compliance testing on high-speed serial buses. The platform provides guidance on test setup, performs each measurement in accordance with the relevant test procedure, compares each measured value with the applicable specification limits, and documents all results, according to Teledyne LeCroy.

