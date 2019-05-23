OptoTest updates OP720 optical switch

OptoTest Corp. has announced a 2RU version of its OP720 optical switch. The original 1RU version, which remains available, addresses 1xN applications up to 24 channels. The new version can be configured to support a variety of applications and channel counts.

For example, technicians can use the 2RU enclosure in a 1xN configuration with channel counts between 24 and 48 channels. This approach reduces rack space requirements and makes tabletop workstations more compact, OptoTest points out.

Meanwhile, the 2RU format also can support two 1xN switches of up to 24 channels each to be controlled independently by the same 2RU platform.

Finally, customers can order an NxM switch with up to 24 channels in each direction that also fits in the standard 2RU platform. This configuration simplifies custom test setups with multiple input devices or work benches that require multiple sources to be switched to multiple channels, OptoTest says.

OptoTest plans to release the updated OP720 optical switch at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles next month. The system will be on display in Booth #3413.

