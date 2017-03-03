PI Fast Multichannel Photonics Alignment Engine for Silicon Photonics Probing, Test & Packaging

PI's FMPA Fast Multichannel Photonics Alignment Engine is an advanced alignment system for testing and packaging silicon photonics devices. It is based on a highly specialized digital motion controller integrating novel, inherently parallel alignment and tracking functionalities and hybrid precision scanning and tracking mechanisms combining the advantages of high-speed, closed-loop piezoelectric nanopositioners and servo-motor stages and hexapods.

Mar 3rd, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2017 03 Fig 1 Pi F 712 Nxm Axis Alignment Print V1 Nobkgrnd
PI's FMPA Fast Multichannel Photonics Alignment Engine is an advanced alignment system for testing and packaging silicon photonics devices. It is based on a highly specialized digital motion controller integrating novel, inherently parallel alignment and tracking functionalities and hybrid precision scanning and tracking mechanisms combining the advantages of high-speed, closed-loop piezoelectric nanopositioners and servo-motor stages and hexapods.

Alignment times are reduced by up to two to three orders of magnitude by replacing the formerly required sequential iterations with one-step parallel optimizations in multiple degrees of freedom. This provides significant economic benefits for manufacturers and end-customers alike. Alignments are highly repeatable and tracking across the multiple couplings is real-time.

Judge's comment: "With its high-speed, closed-loop nanopositioners with 100-µm travel in each direction combined with a long-travel positioner with an optional hexapod for automatic angular optimization, this fast alignment engine for silicon photonics probing features overall impressive performance, such as a 2-nm positioning resolution and fine alignment times of less than 2 seconds."

Click here to return to the 2017 Lightwave Innovation Reviews page.

More in Design & Manufacturing
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwanritsu041819
Design & Manufacturing
Anritsu Optical Spectrum Analyzer MS9740B targets 100G/400G optical module design and manufacture
Apr 18th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwanritsu Mulder 040319
Design & Manufacturing
Donn Mulder named new president and CFO at Anritsu Co.
Stephen Hardy
Apr 3rd, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 03 Lwanritsu032119
Design & Manufacturing
Anritsu adds four-channel oscilloscope option for BERTWave MP2110A
Stephen Hardy
Mar 21st, 2019
Design & Manufacturing
Anritsu enhances MP1900A BER test capabilities for 400GbE transceiver, DSP verification
Stephen Hardy
Mar 14th, 2019
Mergers & Acquisitions
Luna Innovations buys General Photonics for $20 million
Stephen Hardy
Mar 5th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 02 Lwte020519
Transmission
TE Connectivity SFP56 and QSFP56 cable assemblies support 100G, 200G applications
Stephen Hardy
Feb 5th, 2019
Design & Manufacturing
MultiLane offers ML4035 400-Gbps cable test platform
Stephen Hardy
Jan 24th, 2019
Companies
Steve Person promoted to vice president of engineering at Bristol Instruments
Stephen Hardy
Jan 7th, 2019
High-Speed Networks
Entry deadline for Lightwave Innovation Reviews is November 9
Stephen Hardy
Oct 22nd, 2018
Content Dam Lw Article 2018 10 Lwveex101818
Design & Manufacturing
VeEX unveils RXT-6400 module for handheld test of 400 Gigabit Ethernet
Stephen Hardy
Oct 18th, 2018