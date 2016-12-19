Anritsu enhanced SkyBridge Tools combine RF and optical network testing

Anritsu Co. says it has released a new version of its SkyBridge Tools Test Manager. The new version adds optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) measurement capabilities, which means the automation tool can support both RF and optical network testing. The combination enables SkyBridge Tools to reduce test time by as much as 90% and improve accuracy by more than 10X, Anritsu asserts.

The new SkyBridge Tools extends automation to the Anritsu Access Master MT9083 OTDR and Network Master Pro MT1000 optical transport tester. For example, technicians can leverage a fiber test wizard to automatically generate test plans that include fiber naming conventions, test setup, judgement criteria, and bi-directional test support. The OTDR criteria have a standard mode to simplify test criteria set up, and an advanced mode for full control of all the testing parameters.

Meanwhile, the Instrument Automation Mode test feature automates the field test setup and process. The mode supplies a single icon that eliminates all optical configuration, threshold settings, and file naming processes. Pass/Fail trace judgment is completed based on the test plan and criteria. The mode also supports VIP Pass/Fail judgment and easy reporting, according to Anritsu.

With the use of these new capabilities, users can more quickly create detailed test plans, script one-off field tests, assess test results, and create reports, the company says. Anritsu sees the addition of optical measurement automation capabilities as particularly useful to RF contractors who must test DAS and cellular towers, as well as fiber contractors working in data centers, hybrid DAS, fronthaul/backhaul, and metro and core networks.

In addition, the Skybridge Tools platform now also supports the company's Site Master S331P portable cable and antenna analyzer and PIM Master MW82119B portable analyzer.

