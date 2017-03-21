EXFO unveils all-in-one spectral and transport 100G test platform

Mar 21st, 2017

EXFO Inc. has launched the FTB-4 Pro platform, which the company asserts offers the smallest form factor for testing high-speed fiber-optic networks. The four-slot modular FTB-4 Pro, which includes the FTBx-88200NGE 100-Gbps multiservice tester with iOptics transceiver validation software and the FTB-5240S-P optical spectrum analyzer, addresses 100-Gbps commissioning, turn-up, and troubleshooting applications. The combination of capabilities eliminates the need to carry other platforms or swap modules for transport and spectral testing, EXFO says.

The platform supports a wide range of modules for field, data center interconnect, submarine network, and lab applications. Module combinations can also include iOLM/OTDRs, OLTS for fiber characterization, dispersion testers, and other transport modules – all with compatibility to EXFO's fiber inspection probes. It also is equipped to fulfill 400G test requirements (see "EXFO to preview 400-Gbps test capabilities").

The platform features a 10-inch high-resolution widescreen display and operates on the latest Microsoft Windows 10 OS with a QUAD core processor.

