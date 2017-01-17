Upgraded Viavi Observer Platform improves performance management for data center networks

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) has unveiled its redesigned Observer Platform, which offers network performance management in data center network applications. The platform, which incorporates the company's Observer GigaStor and Apex tools, is designed to enable IT managers to keep up with growing traffic demand and increasingly sophisticated security threats.

The company says it has redesigned the Gigastor tool, which offers "back-in-time" analysis, to help users better prepare for internal and external service changes. Apex, meanwhile, complements Gigastor with an analytics and reporting engine that provides situational awareness via contextual workflows integrated into easy-to-comprehend dashboards.

Overall, Viavi highlights several important updates to the Observer Platform:

A custom Gen3 capture card with 40-Gbps capture rate and accelerated analytics; the card enables what Viavi asserts is the fastest access to stored packet data and analysis available.

Fault-tolerant custom enclosures that support four years of uninterrupted, 100% duty-cycle, line-rate capture without dropping a single packet

Automation of standard operational network, application, and unified communications workflows that mirrors the way IT teams approach these issues to enable faster analysis and resolution

Customization to customer use cases to accommodate location, network, or data center configurations.

"More than just metadata, Viavi delivers the purity of complete forensic data at 40-Gbps wire-rate data center speeds to help ensure troubleshooting and threat intelligence information is always available," says Douglas Roberts, vice president and general manager, Enterprise & Cloud Business Unit, Viavi Solutions.

