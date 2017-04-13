Yokogawa offers entry-level OTDR for FTTH networks

Yokogawa has unveiled the AQ1000, which they describe as an "entry-level" optical time-domain reflectometer (OTDR) for optical access network applications such as fiber to the home (FTTH).

"FTTH installers do not need high-end OTDRs capable of measuring over hundreds of kilometers in the core network," said Terry Marrinan, vice-president, T&M Business Unit, Yokogawa T&M Europe and Asia Pacific, in explaining the description of the AQ1000 as entry level. "Instead, they will need affordable OTDRs equipped with all the features that can make their job easier and faster."

Along such lines, the AQ1000 offers a full auto-test mode that obviates the need for set-up procedures or special skills as well as provision of an icon-based map view of the measured network for easy interpretation of test results. Built-in post-processing software generates OTDR reports directly in PDF format; the report template can be configured to user requirements. The unit can send the reports from the field to a central location as soon as the tests are completed with no need for additional PC software.

Other features include:

capacitive multi-touch touchscreen

wireless connectivity

proven stability and prompt response

rapid start up (ready-to-measure in less than 10 seconds from switching on)

10 hours of battery life under the Telcordia standard conditions

a 3-year warranty.

The AQ1000 also offers a built-in power checker to establish whether the fiber is in use and a stabilized light source to measure end-to-end attenuation in the network. Additional test capabilities are available with the addition of an optional visible light source for visually identifying fiber breaks or macro bends.

