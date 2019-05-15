EXFO FTB-740C-CWDM tunable OTDR targets cable MSO fiber networks

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO, TSX: EXF) has unveiled the FTB-740C-CWDM, a tunable optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) for cable multiple systems operators (MSOs) and contractors to use on their fiber networks. The OTDR enables technicians to test all 18 ITU-defined CWDM channels when added to EXFO's FTB-1 platform via a single module.

The test and measurement technology company envisions MSOs using the FTB-740C-CWDM to perform end-to-end link characterization or troubleshooting for commercial services, centralized radio access networks (C-RAN), and metro Ethernet deployments. To save initial costs, the OTDR can be purchased with an eight-wavelength capability; additional wavelength capacity and fiber characterization features can be added via software updates as requirements change.

For users of the company's portable FTB-2 platform, EXFO also has launched the FTBx-740C-CWDM module, which provides similar capabilities.

"Multiple-service operators and their technicians need to rapidly adapt to multiple technologies in the field. Automating processes and streamlining tools and solutions is critical to simplifying technician tasks," said Stéphane Chabot, EXFO's vice-president, Test and Measurement. "With the best CWDM testing specifications in the industry in such a compact lightweight platform, field technicians are empowered to capture accurate, first-time-right measurements in the fastest manner possible. Continuing to add EXFO's leading optical, Ethernet, and multiservice test applications together on the same platform keeps technician-training costs to a minimum and makes the entire process faster, smarter and more efficient."

