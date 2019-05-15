AFL receives five optical technology patents

AFL says its employees have earned five patents for technologies within the company's optical connectivity, fusion splicing, and test and inspection divisions.

For example, AFL's Test & Inspection team earned a patent for the Health Meter interface on the WDM900 Lightwave Test Set. The feature reduces the complexity of using an optical spectrum analyzer by combining multiple parameters into a single diagnosis of "healthy or unhealthy" for all channels in a C/DWDM transmission system. The presentation enables general users to quickly and easily collect expert-level test results in the field, AFL says.

The Optical Connectivity Team received two patents for submarine network hardware. The first patent is for a highly reliable, full ocean pressure "tube seal" that consists of a swage and a Morrison seal. The second patent, "cylindrical housing with locking ring," describes a one atmosphere pressuring housing designed to interconnect small undersea cables.

AFL's harsh environment team received the fifth patent, for a cable technology that enables optical fiber to be deployed as a temperature sensor in extremely high temperature environments in hydrocarbon processing and geothermal applications.

