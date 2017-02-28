EXFO offers automated inspection tip for multifiber connectors

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO; TSX: EXF) has unveiled its FIPT-400-MF Automated Multifiber Connector Inspection Tip. The tip, which is compatible with the company's MF-ready fiber inspection probe series, aims to make it easier and faster for technicians to inspect the cleanliness of multifiber connectors.

Feb 28th, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2017 02 Lwexfo022817

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO; TSX: EXF) has unveiled its FIPT-400-MF Automated Multifiber Connector Inspection Tip. The tip, which is compatible with the company's MF-ready fiber inspection probe series, aims to make it easier and faster for technicians to inspect the cleanliness of multifiber connectors.

Multifiber connectors such as the MPO and MPT have become more ubiquitous in data center networks and central offices. However, they can be difficult to reach in dense patch panels, particularly with manual probes and tips. Adequate inspection, or inspection at all, therefore can be difficult to achieve.

The FIPT-40-MF features a slim, long-reach design to overcome such problems. It enables efficient inspection of multifiber connectors in dual- and single-row (12/24 or 16/32) configurations without missing fibers, EXFO says.

Compatible tips include multifiber push-on (MPO), MTP, QODC-12, and OptiTip MT connectors. The MF-ready probe also covers all single-fiber connectors, so technicians only need a single probe to meet all of their inspection needs, the company asserts.

"Our customers needed a fully automated, user-friendly device to help technicians inspect multifiber connectors right the first time, every time, and that is what we delivered," said Stéphane Chabot, EXFO's vice-president, Test and Measurement. "Service providers want simpler, faster, and more reliable solutions to drive down operating expenses in a highly competitive and rapidly transforming industry. In other words, ‘good enough' network testing just isn't good enough anymore."

For related articles, visit the Test and Measurement Topic Center.

For more information on test equipment and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Network Test
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwadva051319
Network Test
HEP Telekomunikacije deploys ADVA ALM for fiber-optic network monitoring
May 13th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000017851714 Small
Network Test
Oman Broadband leverages NTest’s FiberWatch PON RFTS
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwveexfeatfig3043019
Network Test
In-Service OTDR Monitoring and Mitigating the Effects of Raman Scattering
Apr 30th, 2019
Network Test
April major month for making moves
Stephen Hardy
Apr 22nd, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwsumix041819
Design & Manufacturing
Sumix Manta-W+ inspection scope accommodates 3M Expanded Beam Optical Connector
Stephen Hardy
Apr 18th, 2019
Grelw410201925752
Network Test
Selecting the Correct Fusion Splicer for Your Application
Apr 11th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwanritsu Mulder 040319
Design & Manufacturing
Donn Mulder named new president and CFO at Anritsu Co.
Stephen Hardy
Apr 3rd, 2019
Network Test
Greenlee Communications revamps as Tempo Communications
Stephen Hardy
Mar 19th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 03 Lw Data Center Cables
Network Test
The New Datacom Imperative: Next-Generation Optical Ethernet and Multi-Fiber Connector Inspection
Mar 19th, 2019
Network Test
Tier 1 service provider chooses EXFO Ontology network topology software
Stephen Hardy
Jan 8th, 2019