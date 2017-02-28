EXFO offers automated inspection tip for multifiber connectors

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO; TSX: EXF) has unveiled its FIPT-400-MF Automated Multifiber Connector Inspection Tip. The tip, which is compatible with the company's MF-ready fiber inspection probe series, aims to make it easier and faster for technicians to inspect the cleanliness of multifiber connectors.

Multifiber connectors such as the MPO and MPT have become more ubiquitous in data center networks and central offices. However, they can be difficult to reach in dense patch panels, particularly with manual probes and tips. Adequate inspection, or inspection at all, therefore can be difficult to achieve.

The FIPT-40-MF features a slim, long-reach design to overcome such problems. It enables efficient inspection of multifiber connectors in dual- and single-row (12/24 or 16/32) configurations without missing fibers, EXFO says.

Compatible tips include multifiber push-on (MPO), MTP, QODC-12, and OptiTip MT connectors. The MF-ready probe also covers all single-fiber connectors, so technicians only need a single probe to meet all of their inspection needs, the company asserts.

"Our customers needed a fully automated, user-friendly device to help technicians inspect multifiber connectors right the first time, every time, and that is what we delivered," said Stéphane Chabot, EXFO's vice-president, Test and Measurement. "Service providers want simpler, faster, and more reliable solutions to drive down operating expenses in a highly competitive and rapidly transforming industry. In other words, ‘good enough' network testing just isn't good enough anymore."

