VeEX MTTplus Platform with MTTplus-410 Fiber Optics Test Module

The MTT-Plus modular test platform equipped with OTDR module and GPS/GNSS receiver offers two unique features in a portable field tester.

Mar 3rd, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2017 03 Veex Mttplus
First, the built-in GPS/GNSS receiver enables geo-tagging of OTDR traces with full GPS coordinates. The GPS information can be used in GIS mapping systems used in Remote Fiber Test Systems, used to dispatch technicians in the event of fiber outage/restoration, or be used as proof of delivery for customers wanting to know that fiber was tested at the correct location.

In FTTH or GPON systems, the GPS data also can be used to identify each splitter drop to individual customers. In mobile back-haul and front-haul networks where Sync-E and IEEE-1588v2 PTP timing is utilized, the GPS/GNSS receiver provides the timing and clock information needed to validate all synchronization aspects.

Second, the built-in camera enables the user to document various aspects of the optical installation including bar code or QR scanner to read and record serial number and model number of CPE and other information related to network devices to installed; proof of delivery; and conformance.

Judge's comment: "Excellent and useful test equipment for fiber acceptance test, network turn-up, and documentation. Job-site identification/data tagging based on GPS technology is particularly useful."

