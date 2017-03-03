Viavi Solutions T-BERD/MTS 5800-100G Handheld Network Tester
The MTS/T-BERD 5800-100G is the industry's smallest dual-port, multi-protocol 100G handheld network tester, Viavi says, and the one tool that network technicians and engineers need to install, turn-up, and maintain their networks. It is the first field tester that can characterize fiber with a single instrument, and the first that can test bit error rate on any line rate up to 100G, the company adds.
Now upgraded from 10G to 100G, capabilities include fiber link characterization, service activation, mobile and backhaul validation and troubleshooting, converged Ethernet/IP network testing, installation and maintenance of OTN and SONET/SDH and TDM/PDH networks, and remote radio head (RRH) testing at the wireless base station.
Judge's comment: "Excellent and useful test equipment for network turn-up, capacity verification and trouble shooting. Handheld option provides extra flexibility in field use."
