Viavi Solutions T-BERD/MTS 5800-100G Handheld Network Tester

The MTS/T-BERD 5800-100G is the industry's smallest dual-port, multi-protocol 100G handheld network tester, Viavi says, and the one tool that network technicians and engineers need to install, turn-up, and maintain their networks. It is the first field tester that can characterize fiber with a single instrument, and the first that can test bit error rate on any line rate up to 100G, the company adds. The MTS/T-BERD 5800-100G tester supports both legacy and emerging technologies in metro/core, mobile backhaul, and business services installations.

Now upgraded from 10G to 100G, capabilities include fiber link characterization, service activation, mobile and backhaul validation and troubleshooting, converged Ethernet/IP network testing, installation and maintenance of OTN and SONET/SDH and TDM/PDH networks, and remote radio head (RRH) testing at the wireless base station.

Judge's comment: "Excellent and useful test equipment for network turn-up, capacity verification and trouble shooting. Handheld option provides extra flexibility in field use."

