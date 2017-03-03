Viavi Solutions OneExpert DSL Modular Field Test Platform with G.fast

Viavi's OneExpert DSL Modular Field Test Platform now supports G.fast, accelerating gigabit broadband deployment and enabling service providers to consistently achieve high-performance results when deploying fast broadband service. Due to the modularity of the OneExpert Platform, the latest G.fast/V35b module offers a simple field upgrade to be ready to support G.fast deployments expected to begin in 2017.

Mar 3rd, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2017 03 Viavi Oneexpert
Viavi's OneExpert DSL Modular Field Test Platform now supports G.fast, accelerating gigabit broadband deployment and enabling service providers to consistently achieve high-performance results when deploying fast broadband service. Due to the modularity of the OneExpert Platform, the latest G.fast/V35b module offers a simple field upgrade to be ready to support G.fast deployments expected to begin in 2017.

The OneExpert Modular Test Platform helps field technicians find and fix copper faults right the first time, supporting G.fast in addition to xDSL, copper, FTTH verification, and WiFi. The multi-touch, user-friendly interface and OneCheck automated tests ease complex tasks with clear pass/fail results, testing WiFi, VoIP, IP video, and more with just one handheld.

Judge's comment: "This copper and DSL portable test set provides all of the capability and automation expected today, and is one of very few that extends to G.fast. What sets it apart is extendibility via optional external probes that allow it to perform coax testing, wire mapping, and optical power level tests, act as an optical fiber scope, and perform extensive Wi-Fi testing (basic Wi-Fi sweep capability is built-in). There is even a software option that enables TIMS capability."

Click here to return to the 2017 Lightwave Innovation Reviews page.

More in Network Test
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwadva051319
Network Test
HEP Telekomunikacije deploys ADVA ALM for fiber-optic network monitoring
May 13th, 2019
Lw I Stock 000017851714 Small
Network Test
Oman Broadband leverages NTest’s FiberWatch PON RFTS
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwveexfeatfig3043019
Network Test
In-Service OTDR Monitoring and Mitigating the Effects of Raman Scattering
Apr 30th, 2019
Network Test
April major month for making moves
Stephen Hardy
Apr 22nd, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwsumix041819
Design & Manufacturing
Sumix Manta-W+ inspection scope accommodates 3M Expanded Beam Optical Connector
Stephen Hardy
Apr 18th, 2019
Grelw410201925752
Network Test
Selecting the Correct Fusion Splicer for Your Application
Apr 11th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwanritsu Mulder 040319
Design & Manufacturing
Donn Mulder named new president and CFO at Anritsu Co.
Stephen Hardy
Apr 3rd, 2019
Network Test
Greenlee Communications revamps as Tempo Communications
Stephen Hardy
Mar 19th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 03 Lw Data Center Cables
Network Test
The New Datacom Imperative: Next-Generation Optical Ethernet and Multi-Fiber Connector Inspection
Mar 19th, 2019
Network Test
Tier 1 service provider chooses EXFO Ontology network topology software
Stephen Hardy
Jan 8th, 2019