Ciena COO Locoh-Donou named president and CEO of F5 Networks

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), which provides cloud-based application delivery and security platforms and services, has named François Locoh-Donou, soon to be former senior vice president and COO of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), president, CEO, and member of the board. Locoh-Donou's new job begins April 3, 2017.

Jan 31st, 2017

Locoh-Donou will step in for current F5 President and CEO John McAdam, who will remain a director upon his retirement from the president and CEO positions April 3.

Ciena announced this past January 24 that Locoh-Donou would leave the company effective March 23, 2017. The company didn't give a reason for his departure, a mystery F5 has now solved.

"What attracted us from the beginning of the CEO selection process was François' multidisciplinary and multinational experience, ranging from product development to operations to sales," said McAdam. "His track record at Ciena demonstrates he possesses the foresight and leadership to execute major market transitions, without compromising the best of a company's technical heritage or strong organizational culture."

Locoh-Donou joined Ciena in 2002 and held a variety of management positions there until he became COO in November 2015. Ciena has not yet named a successor.

Before landing at Ciena, Locoh-Donou held research and development roles with Photonetics, a French opto-electronics company.

"I am honored to take on the CEO role at F5," said Locoh-Donou. "I have admired John's stewardship of the company's values and vision and I bring a shared commitment to grow F5's people, partnerships, product, and services portfolio, in response to the increasing cloud and security demands of F5's customers."

For related articles, visit theSDN/NFV Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers,visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

