Bristol Instruments adds Optoprim as distributor in France, Belgium

Apr 6th, 2017

Optical interferometer-based test instrumentation specialist Bristol Instruments, Inc. has signed Optoprim S.A.S. to represent and distribute its wavelength meter and spectrum analyzer products in France and Belgium (see, for example, "Bristol Instruments 438 Series Multi-Wavelength Meter supports 10 Hz measurement rate"). Headquartered near Paris and established in 1994, Optoprim provides optical equipment from a variety of manufacturers to meet both research and industrial applications.

Scott Sandruck, Bristol Instruments' European sales manager, will oversee the partnership with Optoprim.

"We are very pleased to have Optoprim join our distributor network," said Dr. Brian Samoriski, vice president of sales and marketing at Bristol Instruments. "With Optoprim's established presence in the European photonics market, we anticipate we will be able to better support and serve the needs of our customers in France and Belgium."

