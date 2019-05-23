Centec, DASAN Network Solutions partner for open network switches

Centec Networks of China and DASAN Network Solutions have agreed to collaborate on the development of open network systems. The partnership will leverage Centec's expertise in Ethernet switching silicon and DASAN's system design expertise to create network switching offerings that address "all hierarchical layers of the open-networking ecosystem, from chips and equipment to network operating systems and applications," in the words of a press announcement.

May 11th, 2017

Centec Networks of China and DASAN Network Solutions have agreed to collaborate on the development of open network systems. The partnership will leverage Centec's expertise in Ethernet switching silicon (see, for example, "Centec Networks GoldenGate switch chip aims at Broadcom Trident II") and DASAN's system design expertise to create network switching offerings that address "all hierarchical layers of the open-networking ecosystem, from chips and equipment to network operating systems and applications," in the words of a press announcement.

"We're excited to be collaborating with Centec," said Kevin Lee, vice president of DASAN Network Solutions. "Centec is a key player in Ethernet switching silicon and especially well-known for innovative solutions based on new technologies. We've already defined several very attractive designs with Centec and believe this partnership will generate significant opportunities for both parties in Asia as well as the broader global marketplace."

"DASAN is a very capable system solution provider with a strong position in the global networking sector," added James Sun, Centec Networks CEO. "This partnership will showcase the unique capabilities of Centec's Ethernet switching silicon and create opportunities for us to serve new applications and broader markets. We are committed to working closely with DASAN on innovative network switching solutions that will help our customers address both current and future networking challenges."

The companies did not indicate when the first results of their collaboration can be expected.

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Companies
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwiskratel051319
PON/Systems
Iskratel adds four business unit directors
May 13th, 2019
I Stock 000029990298 Large
FTTN/C
Wave Broadband splits operations into Wave North and Wave South
Stephen Hardy
May 13th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwfoc050919
Transmission
Fiber Optic Center adds two to staff
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
High-Speed Networks
Ekinops drops pursuit of Alcatel Submarine Networks
Stephen Hardy
Apr 15th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 04 Lwanritsu Mulder 040319
Design & Manufacturing
Donn Mulder named new president and CFO at Anritsu Co.
Stephen Hardy
Apr 3rd, 2019
Lw Usd 2874026 1280
PON/Systems
Tibit Communications attracts $20 million in Series B funding for pluggable PON devices
Stephen Hardy
Apr 3rd, 2019
FTTH/B
UK all-fiber broadband startup toob raises £75 million
Stephen Hardy
Mar 25th, 2019
Companies
AEPONYX receives CAN$7.9 million in Series A funding
Stephen Hardy
Mar 14th, 2019
Components
CommScope licenses LC connector adapter portfolio to AFL
Stephen Hardy
Mar 11th, 2019
Companies
Huawei sues U.S. over ban on sales to government
Stephen Hardy
Mar 7th, 2019