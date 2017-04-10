Finisar's Jerry Rawls at OFC 2017

Finisar Chairman and CEO Jerry Rawls comments on first calendar quarter business, what he expects for the rest of 2017, why Finisar isn't working with Ciena on coherent modules, and more with Lightwave Editorial Director Stephen Hardy.

Stephen Hardy
Apr 10th, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2017 04 Lwrawls041017

