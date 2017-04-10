Finisar's Jerry Rawls at OFC 2017
Finisar Chairman and CEO Jerry Rawls comments on first calendar quarter business, what he expects for the rest of 2017, why Finisar isn't working with Ciena on coherent modules, and more with Lightwave Editorial Director Stephen Hardy.
Apr 10th, 2017
Finisar Chairman and CEO Jerry Rawls comments on first calendar quarter business, what he expects for the rest of 2017, why Finisar isn't working with Ciena on coherent modules, and more with Lightwave Editorial Director Stephen Hardy.