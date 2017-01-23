Wave buys Cascade Networks for West Coast fiber-optic network

Wave says it has purchased fellow broadband and fiber-optic network services provider Cascade Networks, Inc. The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, expands Wave's footprint into the greater Longview, WA, and Clatskanie, OR, areas and adds more than 350 route miles of fiber to Wave's West Coast network footprint.

Cascade Networks offered a variety of services to business customers, including fiber and wireless internet, VoIP telephony, and colocation, the last via a facility in Longview. The operator also provided triple-play services to what Wave described as "thousands of residential customers."

"Cascade Network's fiber augments Wave's existing footprint, expanding our network for this region and enabling us to reach even more enterprise, commercial and residential customers," said Harold Zeitz, Wave's president.

Wave operates a fiber-optic network across California, Oregon and Washington that links more than 50 data centers. It also offers gigabit broadband services (see "Wave offers gigabit Internet to San Francisco residents"). This is the second recent acquisition for the company, following the purchase of Layer42 Networks in 2015 (see "Wave adds metro Ethernet with Layer42 Networks acquisition").

For related articles, visit the Business Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.