UNH-IOL offers ONIE Logo Certification Program

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) has added a certified Open Network Install Environment (ONIE) Logo Certification Program to its roster of services. The ONIE Tested Logo confirms conformance to the open source initiative, which is designed to enable a network switch ecosystem that provides end users a choice of network operating systems.

The service is available within the UNH-IOL's Open Networking Test Services or as a pay-per-test service. Those who pass muster will be added to the ONIE Tested Integrators List, a central compilation of ONIE compliant solutions.

ONIE aims to enable a white box network switch ecosystem in which end users can choose from a variety of network operating systems. Given the availability of multiple software and hardware options and combinations, interoperability is critical for a thriving open ecosystem, UNH-IOL points out.

"As part of the Open Compute Project, ONIE is helping reimagine hardware to make it more efficient, flexible, and scalable. Enabling choice in both hardware and software decisions, it creates a vast ecosystem," explained David Woolf, senior engineer, Datacenter Technologies, UNH-IOL. "The UNH-IOL ONIE Tested Logo Program and ONIE Tested Integrators List propel open networking forward by enabling companies to validate their devices through trusted, third-party interoperability testing."

"ONIE certification offers numerous benefits to end users and hardware vendors. With ONIE certified hardware, end users can procure with confidence, knowing their hardware purchases are ready for mega-scale deployment," added Curt Brune, project lead, ONIE and principal engineer, Cumulus Networks. "For hardware vendors, ONIE certification adds an additional level of quality assurance and brand recognition to their hardware offerings."

Further details of the test services are available on the ONIE page.

