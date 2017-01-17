SEA-US Trans-Pacific Cable System to land at CoreSite's Los Angeles data center

Data center and interconnection services provider CoreSite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) says that its Los Angeles data center campus will serve as the North American landing point for the upcoming SEA-US Trans-Pacific Cable System. The submarine cable network will connect the U.S. West Coast with Indonesia and the Philippines and is expected to be operational in the second quarter of this year.

In addition to the Los Angeles location, the 15,000-km submarine network will land in Manado in Indonesia, Davao in Southern Philippines; Piti in Guam; and Honolulu. The two-fiber-pair cable network will feature an initial capacity of 20 Tbps via 100-Gbps wavelengths. The consortium behind the SEA-US Trans-Pacific Cable System includes PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia International, Globe Telecom, Hawaiian Telecom, Teleguam Holdings, GTI Corp., RAM Telecom International (RTI), and Telkom USA (see "Global consortium to build SEA-US undersea cable system").

The CoreSite Los Angeles campus that will host the new network's submarine line terminal equipment includes two data center facilities – LA1, also known as One Wilshire, and LA2 with over 424,000 square feet of scalable space in downtown Los Angeles. Dark fiber connects the two sites. The connections with the new submarine network will provide CoreSite customers with additional connectivity to Southeast Asia.

“CoreSite drives high-performance solutions to business requirements by connecting strategic communities of interest supported by best-in-class network and computing services,” said Paul Szurek, CEO of CoreSite. “The SEA-US submarine cable system will be the sixth subsea cable to offer direct access from our Los Angeles campus, augmenting the importance of CoreSite's data center platform in the trans-Pacific route to key Indonesian and Asian markets.”

