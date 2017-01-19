Ethernet Alliance names 2017 board, officers

The Ethernet Alliance, which works to advance Ethernet technologies, has revealed the composition of its Board of Directors and other officers for 2017.

The lineup includes both familiar and new faces:

John D'Ambrosia, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; Chairman, Board of Directors

Scott Kipp, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCD); President, Board of Directors

Mark Nowell, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO); Vice President, Board of Directors

David Rodgers, Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. (NYSE: TDY); Marketing Chair, Board of Directors

Craig Carlson, Cavium (NASDAQ: CAVM); Board of Directors

David Chalupsky, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC); Board of Directors

Yong Kim, Broadcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVGO); Board of Directors

Greg McSorley, Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH); Board of Directors

Ethernet Alliance members voted for the board at a meeting held January 11, 2017. The board then reconfirmed George Zimmerman for a second term as Technical Chair.

The leadership team will focus on assisting in the deployment of several recently completed Ethernet specifications as well as several expect to achieve ratification this year.

"The industry has invested significantly in developing advanced Ethernet standards that have or soon will be coming to fruition throughout 2017. We've seen the successful completion of specifications for 25 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) and 2.5 Gigabit (2.5G)/5G BASE-T and there are more – like 200GbE and 400GbE – on the horizon," said D'Ambrosia. "As development on these standards comes to a close, the Ethernet Alliance stands ready to support Ethernet's continued expansion, and help drive market acceptance of highly interoperable, next-generation Ethernet technologies and applications. I'd like to offer my congratulations to our incoming board members and officers, and sincere thanks to everyone who served in 2016."

