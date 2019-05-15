Streaming video service Dailymotion selects Ekinops for data center interconnect

International video hosting platform Dailymotion has boosted thedata center interconnect capacity between key Parisian sites with 200-Gbps fiber-optic transport equipment from Ekinops, the systems vendor says.

With more than 300 million monthly visitors watching some 3 billion videos, Dailymotion needed to interconnect the two Paris-area data centers with a high-capacity redundant link. It also needed to upgrade that link in a short timeframe.

Dailymotion selected the Ekinops optical transport systems in late October 2016 and the new link went live in early December. Ekinops deployed its 200G muxponders, allowing up to 8 Tbps transmission between the two locations (see"Ekinops unveils 200G muxponder for data center interconnect"). The new Ekinops equipment replaced 10-Gbps equipment that simply could no longer scale to meet Dailymotion's needs.

"To enhance the quality of service of our video platform, and to be prepared for future booming demand, we decided to drastically increase the interconnection capacity between our data centers," said Pierre-Yves Maunier, network architectat Dailymotion, which is part of international media and content group Vivendi. "Ekinops offered us an efficient and cost-effective 200G solution that is easy to use and extremely scalable."

For related articles, visit theData Center Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers,visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.