OIF Q2 Meeting Advances Management for Path Startup, Encryption, Near-Package Optics and High-Density Connector Interfaces

More than 175 members gathered to launch three new projects, release CMIS 5.4 and approve publication of the EEI HD Connector Framework Document

Fremont, Calif. — June 4, 2026 — OIF today announced three new project starts, the release of Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) 5.4 and approval to publish the Energy Efficient Interfaces (EEI) High-Density (HD) Connector Framework following its Q2 2026 Technical and MA&E Committees Meeting, held May 18–21 in St Julian’s, Malta.

The meeting convened more than 175 member company representatives to tackle interoperability needs emerging at the intersection of higher lane rates, secure optical transport, module management, energy-efficient interfaces and near-package optics (NPO). Members also heard from guest speaker Ramon Mata Calvo of the European Space Agency.

“OIF’s Q2 meeting reflected the rapid pace and intensity of the work happening across the optical networking ecosystem right now,” said Karl Bois, OIF Technical Committee Vice Chair (Broadcom Inc.). “As AI networks scale up, scale out and scale across new architectures, our members are focused on the practical implementation work required to increase bandwidth, improve energy efficiency, reduce integration risk and move next-generation systems toward deployment.”

New Projects

CMIS-Autonomous Path Start Up (APSU) Supplement Implementation Agreement (IA) — 802.3dj APSU Register Definition

This new project will create a CMIS supplement IA with dedicated registers within the CMIS register space to manage APSU in CMIS-compliant modules.

The CMIS-APSU supplement IA will define the registers required to enable, manage and debug APSU implementations on CMIS-compliant modules, helping ensure consistent module behavior and interoperability as the industry advances higher-speed electrical and optical interfaces.

Media Access Control security (MACsec) Support for 1.6T Pluggable Modules

This new project will result in a technical white paper outlining a profile for 1.6T pluggable modules used in hyperscaler applications, with MACsec serving as the data path encryption protocol.

The work addresses an important gap, as encryption implementation in DSPs falls outside the current scope of OIF’s 1.6T coherent IAs. With hyperscalers increasingly deploying shallow-buffer packet switches across all tiers of network infrastructure, including metro-facing links where encryption is required, a common approach to MACsec support for pluggable DSPs is becoming increasingly important.

The white paper will help extend interoperability into encryption applications and support secure, scalable deployment of 1.6T pluggable modules in hyperscale networks.

12.8Tb/s NPO Module

This new project, 12.8Tb/s NPO Module, will develop a comprehensive IA defining both 12.8Tb/s and 6.4Tb/s near-package optics module interfaces based on 200G/lane signaling.

The work builds on OIF’s previously published Co-Packaging 3.2T Module IA and addresses the industry’s shift toward higher bandwidth density, 200Gbit/s-per-lane signaling and more varied module form factors, electrical interfaces, connector approaches and cooling requirements.

The IA will help reduce fragmentation by defining interoperability specifications for 12.8T and 6.4T NPO module electrical interfaces that can support next-generation switches and xPUs. It is expected to include mechanical module specifications, electrical interconnect and pin map requirements, liquid-cooling thermal interface requirements, provisions for laser sources, power supply requirements and optical connector considerations.

Publications

CMIS IA Update

OIF released CMIS 5.4 – the latest CMIS work continues OIF’s long-standing role in defining common management approaches that support interoperable electrical and optical module deployment across the industry.

EEI HD Connector Framework

Members approved publication of the EEI HD Connector Framework, which identifies key technical challenges and implementation strategies for high-density electrical connector applications supporting future high-density optical and electrical communication needs.

The document addresses limitations of today’s dominant PCB edge gold finger connector technology, including constraints around signal count, power and control connections and signal integrity. As AI, cloud and high-performance computing drive higher interconnect bandwidth within fixed mechanical, power and cooling envelopes, the framework document examines high-density connector technologies that can support improved bandwidth density, energy efficiency and scalability.

Guest Speaker

Guest speaker Ramon Mata Calvo of the European Space Agency shared a perspective on space optical communication networks and related technology developments, highlighting the expanding role of optical innovation integrating terrestrial and space-based communications systems.

Upcoming Member Meetings

OIF’s Q3 2026 Technical and MA&E Committees meeting will take place Aug. 10–13 in Montréal, Québec, Canada.

About OIF



OIF is where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done. With more than 25 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 170+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry’s ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF on LinkedIn , on X , on Bluesky and at https://www.oiforum.com/ .