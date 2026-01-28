Industry-first BLER monitoring for 1.6T—see the BA-1600 series demo

Jan. 28, 2026
2 min read

Validate FEC and monitor block error ratio (BLER) with EXFO’s 1.6T test solution

FEC validation has always been essential to ensure reliable high-speed performance. But with FEC now embedded inside 1.6T transceivers, validation becomes even more critical—with FEC issues harder to manage if only discovered after mass deployment across hyperscaler data centers.

In this video, Solution Manager Jean-Marie Vilain demonstrates how the BA-1600 series delivers advanced analysis of 1.6T transceivers, including:

  • Block error ratio (BLER) monitoring—an industry first for EXFO
  • Pre-FEC, post-FEC, and estimated FEC values for each of the 8x 200G channels

Hardware-based FEC validation under real-world conditions, including burst errors

 

