Verizon offers gigabit broadband with Fios Gigabit Connection

Verizon has decided it has stood on the sidelines long enough as Comcast, Google Fiber, and other providers launched their fiber to the premises (FTTP) based gigabit broadband offerings. The U.S. Tier 1 service provider has introduced Fios Gigabit Connection and made the service available to 8 million homes.

Stephen Hardy
Apr 24th, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2015 February Verizon Building

Verizon has decided it has stood on the sidelines long enough as Comcast, Google Fiber, and other providers launched their fiber to the premises (FTTP) based gigabit broadband offerings. The U.S. Tier 1 service provider has introduced Fios Gigabit Connection and made the service available to 8 million homes.

The new service is an enhancement to Fios Instant Internet service the company launched this past January. Verizon asserts that customers of the new service regularly enjoyed download and upload performance better than the advertised 750 Mbps/750 Mbps. The carrier says it has added new firmware and diagnostic tools that increase the service's performance and create Fios Gigabit Connection.

In a nod to truth in advertising, Verizon says that Fios Gigabit Connection will provide up to 940 Mbps downstream and up to 880 Mbps upstream. Subscribers will have the option to pay $69.99 a month for a standalone service with bundled packages that include Fios Custom TV and Digital Voice service starting at $79.99 a month in year one and $84.99 in year two of a two-year agreement. Existing Instant Internet customers automatically receive Fios Gigabit Connection. Verizon will offer the system initially in parts of New York; New Jersey; Philadelphia; Richmond and Hampton Roads, VA; Boston; Providence; and Washington, DC. Verizon has just started offering services in Boston under the auspices with its agreement with the city (see "Verizon launches Fios service in Boston"); Providence and Washington, DC, become new markets for top-speed services as well.

Verizon had resisted the idea of offering gigabit services for some time, with spokespeople saying that consumers didn't need that level of service. Even with this announcement, Verizon appears somewhat cautious about demand and/or customer reaction. "When Verizon began building its 100% fiber-to-the-home Fios network, it was a radical move based on the idea that in the future, customers would need more speed and capacity than we could imagine," the company stated in the press release that describes the announcement. "That future is now here, but many don't have the home Internet speeds to fully enjoy it."

For related articles, visit the FTTx Topic Center.

For more information on FTTx technology and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in FTTH/B
The second phase of roll-outs will extend CityFibre&rsquo;s Gigabit City program by a further million homes. The company expects to pass more than 2 million homes across 26 towns and cities as of this second phase.
FTTH/B
CityFibre adds 14 UK cities to FTTP deployment list
Stephen Hardy
Jul 22nd, 2019
Kcom Lightstream1002
Mergers & Acquisitions
Maquerie’s MEIF 6 Fibre to buy UK service provider KCOM
Stephen Hardy
Jul 15th, 2019
Optical Fiber 2077976 1920
FTTH/B
Consolidated Communications offers gigabit broadband via FTTP in Nashua, NH
Stephen Hardy
Jul 9th, 2019
I Stock 000016299600 Medium
PON/Systems
East Central Oklahoma Electric Cooperative deploys Calix AXOS GPON for FTTH
Stephen Hardy
Jul 1st, 2019
I Stock 000012168411 Medium
FTTH/B
British Fibre Networks, Pure Fibre Zone, Pure Fibre Housing create i4 Technology Group fiber broadband consortium
Stephen Hardy
Jun 24th, 2019
Flex Scan Fs300 Hi Res
Network Test
AFL adds multimode fiber capabilities with FlexScan FS300-325 Quad OTDR
Stephen Hardy
Jun 12th, 2019
L Wfriday5060719
FTTH/B
Friday 5 video for June 7, 2019
Jun 7th, 2019
Ox1 1
Network Test
EXFO positions Optical Xplorer as optical fiber multimeter
Stephen Hardy
Jun 4th, 2019
Screen Grab For Rotator
FTTX
Paul Griswold named 2019 FTTXcellence Award recipient
Stephen Hardy
Jun 4th, 2019
I Stock 000038209208 Large
FTTH/B
Fullerton FiberCity FTTP network deployment to begin this month
Stephen Hardy
Jun 3rd, 2019