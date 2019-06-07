Nokia enhances FTTH systems for 5G mobile network support

Nokia is adding features to its 7360 ISAM FX access node and 7368 ISAM ONT line to better enable PON and point-to-point based fiber to the home (FTTH) networks to support 5G mobile network requirements as well. The enhancements provide operators with a variety of options, particularly on the ONT end, to use their existing FTTH networks for both mobile backhaul and emerging mobile fronthaul requirements for small cell architectures.

The enhancements are designed to enable Ethernet-based support of wireless network fronthaul and backhaul, according to a Nokia source. They include support of GPON as well as such 10-Gbps approaches as XGS-PON and NG-PON2 TWDM-PON. The upgrades also include support of such synchronization options as IEEE-1588 and Synchronous Ethernet, via an ONT line that ranges from SFP "PON on a stick" devices to more conventional cell site gateways.

The source noted that the use of existing FTTH networks can provide significant savings versus alternatives such as microwave point-to-point approaches. For example, in urban areas a radio-based approach likely would see 150 to 300 radio sites per square km, according to Nokia. An FTTH network in the same environment could be 10X denser and support up to 3,000 connections per square km.

"Fiber networks and next-generation access technologies such as XGS and TWDM-PON are uniquely positioned to address the evolving mobile transport needs in the era of 5G. By leveraging FTTH networks that are already in place, and vendor technologies such as Nokia's mobile transport solution, mobile operators can quickly gain access to the capacity, scale and flexibility needed to support 'anyhaul' applications," stated Rupert Wood, research director at Analysys Mason, via a Nokia press release.

Nokia points out that customers such as Du and Telefonica are investigating using their FTTH networks in this way.

