AT&T expands FlexWare software delivery platform capabilities

May 23rd, 2017

AT&T is adding network connectivity options and security applications to the AT&T FlexWare software delivery and deployment platform (see "AT&T upgrades, renames on-demand services offering"). The company also says it will increase availability of the platform to more than 200 countries and territories.

AT&T positions FlexWare as a way to enable businesses to use software-based network functions virtualization (NFV) capabilities to more easily and flexibly manage their networks, reduce total costs of ownership, and avoid lock-in to proprietary hardware-based offerings. The service provider says it has sold more than 2,000 FlexWare devices around the world.

The new connectivity capabilities enable AT&T FlexWare access from both AT&T's connectivity options as well as those of other service providers. These options include Ethernet, VPN (MPLS), dedicated internet, and broadband. The security options expand upon the previous Fortinet self-managed and AT&T-managed firewall options to include:

  • Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform (AT&T- or self-managed)
  • Juniper Networks vSRX Virtual Firewall (self-managed)
  • Check Point vSEC (self-managed)

"Businesses spend billions annually on hardware worldwide. The potential savings, options and flexibility associated with moving to a virtualized edge platform are significant," says Roman Pacewicz, senior vice president, Offer Management and Service Integration, AT&T Business. "It's game changing when network functions like routers or firewalls are moved to a virtual model. Businesses can be more agile while driving down costs."

AT&T also announced Ericsson as an AT&T FlexWare customer.

