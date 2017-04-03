TransTeleCom opens Long Haul DWDM network

Russian service provider TransTeleCom (otherwise known as TTK) says it has shifted all of its international backbone traffic to its new Long Haul DWDM network. The fiber-optic network extends 20,000 km, with each fiber capable of supporting 80 channels of 100 Gbps each. The service provider asserts it controls nearly 20% of the global data transmission market between China and Europe, which is half the transit traffic market through Russia.

Apr 3rd, 2017

The fiber network was designed to require a small number of regeneration points, TransTeleCom says. In fact, the fiber cable network includes a non-regenerated span of more than 4,000 km between St. Petersburg and Omsk; the service provider asserts the redundant route is the longest non-regenerated span in the world. The network overall offers 50-ms switchover in the event of failures.

"There are high demands on modern multi-service transport networks. Long Haul surpasses all existing communication networks in Russia in speed, reliability, and development potential. Latency between Frankfurt and Hong Kong is only 153 ms. TransTeleCom has been gradually shifting the traffic of its international customers to the new network, and this process is now complete," said Roman Kravtsov, president of TransTeleCom.

The company says it built the new network "with equipment from the world's leading vendors." While TransTeleCom didn't identify its systems suppliers, the carrier has worked with such companies as Cisco and Huawei in the past (see "Russia's TransTeleCom goes 100G via Cisco" and "Huawei deploys 1,141-km 40-Gbit/sec commerical network").

