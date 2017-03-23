TransPacket introduces first 100 Gbps deterministic Ethernet IP core

TransPacket has released its first Ethernet IP core for 100 Gigabit Ethernet with deterministic latency based on its FUSION technology. The release is a major milestone for the company in its transition from a systems house to a provider of IP cores.

The company says its FUSION technology enables low and fixed latency Ethernet transport for optical networks. It also will support the transmission of time-sensitive traffic requiring deterministic latency alongside less sensitive services. Since 5G fronthaul and backhaul networks in centralized radio access networks (C-RANs) will require these properties, the company believes the IP cores will benefit potential customers that target this application. The technology is an outgrowth of the technology behind its former H1 platform, although it now operates at 100 Gigabit Ethernet in addition to the 10 Gigabit Ethernet that was the H1 platform's top speed (see "TransPacket validates performance with Symmetricom").

"TransPacket FUSION IP Core is now available for 1, 10, and 100 Gigabit Ethernet rates, helping system vendors targeting Ethernet technologies to shorten time to market for 5G," said Steinar Bjørnstad, chief technology officer at TransPacket, via a company press release.

At OFC 2017, company sources said that TransPacket has done testing with Xilinx FPGAs; however, the core is compatible with FPGAs from other vendors.

