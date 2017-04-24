RTI-C, NEC launch of Hong Kong-Guam submarine cable construction

RTI Connectivity Pte. Ltd. (RTI-C) and NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) say that the latter has begun construction of the the Hong Kong - Guam (HK-G) submarine cable system. The submarine network will run 3,900-km with a design capacity of more than 48 Tbps via 100-Gbps wavelengths. The partners expect to finish the undersea cable project in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Apr 24th, 2017

RTI Connectivity Pte. Ltd. (RTI-C) and NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) say that the latter has begun construction of the the Hong Kong - Guam (HK-G) submarine cable system. The submarine network will run 3,900-km with a design capacity of more than 48 Tbps via 100-Gbps wavelengths. The partners expect to finish the undersea cable project in the fourth quarter of 2019.

HK-G will land in Tseung Kwan O (TKO) on the Hong Kong and in Piti, Guam at the recently completed Teleguam Holdings LLC (GTA) cable landing station. The submarine system will land in the same facility as the Southeast Asia - United States Cable System (SEA-US), in which RTI-C also is involved. Funding for the project is coming from the Fund Corporation for the Overseas Development of Japan's ICT and Postal Services Inc. (Japan ICT Fund), along with syndicated loans from Japanese institutions including NEC Capital Solutions Ltd., among others.

RTI-C and its backers expect the new submarine cable to meet growing demands for capacity between Asia and the United States, while complementing other regional submarine cables. HK-G thus will improve network redundancy, increase capacity availability, and ensure reliable connectivity.

"Hong Kong is already an important interconnection point for undersea cables, and Guam is emerging as a key telecommunications hub. By extending HK-G to our SEA-US cable investment in Guam, RTI-C is facilitating a new diverse 100G transpacific cable to better serve our customers' traffic requirements between Asia, the United States and Australia," explained Russ Matulich, RTI-C's president and CEO. "RTI-C's existing investments, and those under current consideration, will enable other cable owners to better utilize their assets by interconnecting with RTI-C in Hong Kong or Guam."

For related articles, visit the Network Design Topic Center.

For more information on high-speed transmission systems and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in High-Speed Networks
New Mexico 2290033 1920
High-Speed Networks
Unite Private Networks expands fiber-optic network in Albuquerque
Stephen Hardy
Jul 29th, 2019
ADVA via BusinessWire
High-Speed Networks
ADVA touts transmission efficiency of FSP 3000 TeraFlex in live network trial
Stephen Hardy
Jul 25th, 2019
CenturyLink&apos;s expanded fiber network connects more than 50 locations in the U.S.
High-Speed Networks
CenturyLink adding 4.7 million fiber miles to U.S., European fiber-optic networks
Stephen Hardy
Jul 23rd, 2019
Fiber Optic 2749588 1280
High-Speed Networks
Zayo to extend fiber-optic network in central Florida
Stephen Hardy
Jul 16th, 2019
The Australia Singapore Cable (in red above) is a part of a network of submarine cables Vocus operates.
High-Speed Networks
Vocus increases subsea capacity on Australia Singapore Cable by 50%
Stephen Hardy
Jul 15th, 2019
BOnline will use ADVA&apos;s FSP 3000 for its metro and backbone requirements.
High-Speed Networks
Kuwait’s BOnline deploys ADVA FSP 3000
Stephen Hardy
Jul 15th, 2019
Fiberlight Construction
Mergers & Acquisitions
FirstLight Fiber focuses on new fiber installs with Todd Cable Construction acquisition
Stephen Hardy
Jul 15th, 2019
John Hoover, senior product manager at Tellabs and a board director for the Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN)
High-Speed Networks
Blog - Network Security: It’s Time to Consider Passive Optical LAN
John Hoover
Jul 10th, 2019
Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
GTT to buy KPN International for €50 million cash
Stephen Hardy
Jul 8th, 2019
Wave 3473335 1920
High-Speed Networks
Telstra activates Always On automatic restoration on submarine networks
Stephen Hardy
Jul 8th, 2019