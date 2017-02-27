Coriant offers Hyperscale Carrier Architecture vision

Coriant has used this week's Mobile World Congress 2017 to launch the Coriant Hyperscale Carrier Architecture (HCA), its vision for support of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), internet video, and cloud services. Use of the HCA, which combines several of the company's existing products, can reduce costs by at least 50% versus "conventional approaches," as Coriant described them.

Coriant says HCA combines purpose-built hyperscale system design; integration of IP into optical systems via the company's Light IP; use of silicon photonics; open systems support; and software-defined networking/network functions virtualization (SDN/NFV) with next-gen-OSS to support network automation and programmability. Specifically, Coriant says HCA delivers:

"We have been working toward the HCA vision for some time and are now sharing the details of the architecture and its components with customers worldwide for their input as well as the optimal path for operationalization of HCA's disruptive innovation in their networks," said Shaygan Kheradpir, CEO of Coriant. "We are very excited with the customer feedback on HCA thus far across North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America, and look forward to expanding our HCA engagements starting right here at Mobile World Congress."

Coriant is discussing the HCA and its elements in Hall 2, Stand 2I30 at the show this week.

