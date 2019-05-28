Broadband Infraco to upgrade South African nationwide fiber-optic backbone network

Broadband Infraco, a provider of telecommunication and wholesale services in South Africa, will upgrade its nationwide fiber-optic backbone network via the Coriant mTera Universal Transport Platform (UTP), according to the systems vendor.

Feb 7th, 2017

Broadband Infraco operates the second largest commercial national long-distance fiber-optic network in South Africa. The network uses nearly 15,000-km of fiber to connect 156 points of presence (PoPs). The service provider will deploy the mTeraUTP in major PoPs throughout its network beginning in the first quarter of 2017.

"We remain committed to delivering best-in-class broadband services that help accelerate economic development throughout South Africa and ensuring downstream cost and efficiency benefits for our customers," said Puleng Kwele, chief executive of Broadband Infraco. "As end-user applications continue to evolve and become increasingly bandwidth-intensive, a robust and flexible backbone network is critical to helping our customers keep pace in this rapidly changing landscape.

"Coriant's state-of-the-art technology is playing a key role as we upgrade our infrastructure to support a new generation of broadband applications and wholesale services, including 100G," Kwele added.

Broadband Infraco will use its new optical transport systems to aggregate, groom, and transport diverse traffic types, while supporting migration of legacy services, including SDH. Provisioning and management of wholesale services (e.g. 2.5G, 10G, 40G, and 100G) will be provided by the Coriant Transport Network Management System (TNMS).

