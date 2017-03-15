Fiber Optic Center to focus on fiber cleaving at OFC 2017

Distributor Fiber Optic Center, Inc. (FOC) will unveil the FOC Cleaving Station in Booth 3309 at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles March 21-23. The station will provide a platform from which FOC will demonstrate three cleaving systems -- the Phenix Fibersect Mechanical Connector Cleaver, the Cometx Laser Cleaving System, and the OptiSaber MT Laser Cleaver.

The Phenix Fibersect Mechanical Connector Cleaver, from Phenix Fiber Optics, features a small size and battery power for portability on the production floor. It cuts the epoxy and fibers protruding from the face of connector ferrules, including MTs. First Pass Yield and throughput are improved by minimizing polishing and eliminating the manual cleaving and denubbing steps.

The Cometx line, from Sagitta Engineering Solutions Ltd., enables efficient and quick laser cleaving of fibers during the connector termination process. The four versions include:

Cometx-Si, for laser cleaving of single fiber connectors prior to polishing Cometx-Mt, for laser cleaving of multiple and/or single fiber connectors prior to polishing Cometx-Ssp, for laser cleaving of multiple and/or single fiber connectors prior to polishing to be terminated by Single Step Polishing Cometx-Bf, for laser cleaving of multiple and/or single fiber in bare fiber applications (for non-physical contact connectors)

Finally, Domaille Engineering's OptiSaber MT Laser Cleaver is a fiber forming machine that increases production yield in multi-fiber (MTP/MPO) applications and reduces process variation associated with the cracking typical of mechanical cleaving methods.

Overall, FOC says it will emphasize end-face quality reworks, core cracks, chip outs elimination, increasing production yield on multi-fiber (MTP/MPO) applications, portability on the production floor, minimizing polishing, eliminating manual cleaving, and denubbing steps.

