Source Photonics demos single-wavelength 100G data center optics at OFC 2017

Signaling that such technology is nearing commercial feasibility, Source Photonics partnered with MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. and Semtech Corp. on demonstrations of optics for 53-Gbaud PAM4-based single-wavelength 100-Gbps applications. Both demonstrations leveraged a TOSA and ROSA Source Photonics has developed for such designs.

Mar 30th, 2017

Signaling that such technology is nearing commercial feasibility, Source Photonics partnered with MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. and Semtech Corp. on demonstrations of optics for 53-Gbaud PAM4-based single-wavelength 100-Gbps applications. Both demonstrations leveraged a TOSA and ROSA Source Photonics has developed for such designs. The TOSA uses the company's internal 53-Gbaud externally modulated laser (EML). The EML operates at more than a 3-dB improvement versus the proposed 100GBASE-DR OMA specification, Source Photonics asserts.

The collaboration with MACOM showed the TOSA and ROSA paired with MACOM's 16-nm 56-Gbaud PAM4 PHY IC on an evaluation board. The IC drove an optical loop back through the TOSA and ROSA. The demonstration aimed to show how such technologies can drive 400G approaches such as 2-km 400GBASE-FR4 as well as next-generation 100G optical modules. The technology on the evaluation board operated below the KP4 forward error correction (FEC) requirement with a 6-dB loss budget.

In the demonstration with Semtech, Source Photonics also showed an optical loop back from the TOSA and ROSA, this time paired with Semtech's GN1089 TIA. The combined TOSA and ROSA link supported a loss budget of 5 dB with better than 1x10-5 BER, the company said.

Mark Heimbuch, CTO of Source Photonics, discussed the single-wavelength 100G technology demonstrations in a video interview with Lightwave last week.

For related articles, visit the Optical Technologies Topic Center.

For more information on optical components and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Components
I Stock 000019290594 X Small
Market Research
Size, competition, R&D costs among optical component supplier challenges: LightCounting
Stephen Hardy
May 31st, 2019
I Stock 000018134779 Small
Companies
NeoPhotonics, II-VI comment on Huawei ban
Stephen Hardy
May 23rd, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 05 Lwfoc050919
Transmission
Fiber Optic Center adds two to staff
Stephen Hardy
May 9th, 2019
Transmission
Lumentum closes datacom module business sale to CIG
Stephen Hardy
Apr 22nd, 2019
Transmission
Elenion Technologies offers 600-Gbps CSTAR coherent optical subassembly platform
Stephen Hardy
Mar 28th, 2019
Electronics
Broadcom unveils BCM87106 7-nm PAM4 PHY for single-lambda 100G
Stephen Hardy
Mar 21st, 2019
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 03 Lw3m032119
Components
3M says expanded beam ferrule and connector system reduces dust sensitivity
Stephen Hardy
Mar 21st, 2019
Components
Microsoft, Facebook form Co-Packaged Optics Collaboration
Stephen Hardy
Mar 15th, 2019
Companies
AEPONYX receives CAN$7.9 million in Series A funding
Stephen Hardy
Mar 14th, 2019
Components
CommScope licenses LC connector adapter portfolio to AFL
Stephen Hardy
Mar 11th, 2019