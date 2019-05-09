Discovery Semiconductors offers balanced photodiodes to 5 GHz for quantum key distribution

Discovery Semiconductors has introduced the DSC705, a high-power balanced photodiodes with up to 5 GHz of bandwidth. The InGaAs photodiodes leverage a "push-pull" configuration in which each photodiode can handle optical powers up to +17 dBm (50 mW). As a pair, they will handle +20 dBm (100 mW), the company says.

Such performance makes the DSC705 useful for quantum key distribution (QKD) detection schemes, Discovery Semiconductor says, as they are shot noise limited. The broad wavelength response (1060 nm through 1650 nm) of these photodiodes enables the use of one device for multiple wavelengths, which reduces operational and inventory cost.

"Discovery Semiconductors has been a leader in supplying key balanced receivers for the QKD community. As cyber security gains prominence, this new balanced photodiode offers another option," commented Abhay Joshi, President and CEO.

The photodiodes also can be applied to applications using high LO powers up to +20 dBm, such as coherent LIDAR with high dynamic range, the company points out.

Typical of Discovery Semiconductors' product line, the photodiodes are available in either a K connectorized package or Discovery's self-containedLab Buddy instrument.

