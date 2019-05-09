Discovery Semiconductors offers balanced photodiodes to 5 GHz for quantum key distribution

Discovery Semiconductors has introduced the DSC705, a high-power balanced photodiodes with up to 5 GHz of bandwidth. The InGaAs photodiodes leverage a "push-pull" configuration in which each photodiode can handle optical powers up to +17 dBm (50 mW). As a pair, they will handle +20 dBm (100 mW), the company says.

Jan 26th, 2017

Discovery Semiconductors has introduced the DSC705, a high-power balanced photodiodes with up to 5 GHz of bandwidth. The InGaAs photodiodes leverage a "push-pull" configuration in which each photodiode can handle optical powers up to +17 dBm (50 mW). As a pair, they will handle +20 dBm (100 mW), the company says.

Such performance makes the DSC705 useful for quantum key distribution (QKD) detection schemes, Discovery Semiconductor says, as they are shot noise limited. The broad wavelength response (1060 nm through 1650 nm) of these photodiodes enables the use of one device for multiple wavelengths, which reduces operational and inventory cost.

"Discovery Semiconductors has been a leader in supplying key balanced receivers for the QKD community. As cyber security gains prominence, this new balanced photodiode offers another option," commented Abhay Joshi, President and CEO.

The photodiodes also can be applied to applications using high LO powers up to +20 dBm, such as coherent LIDAR with high dynamic range, the company points out.

Typical of Discovery Semiconductors' product line, the photodiodes are available in either a K connectorized package or Discovery's self-containedLab Buddy instrument.

For related articles, visit theOptical Technologies Topic Center.

For more information on optical components and suppliers,visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Components
Components
Microsoft, Facebook form Co-Packaged Optics Collaboration
Mar 15th, 2019
Companies
AEPONYX receives CAN$7.9 million in Series A funding
Stephen Hardy
Mar 14th, 2019
Components
CommScope licenses LC connector adapter portfolio to AFL
Stephen Hardy
Mar 11th, 2019
Components
NeoPhotonics supports 800G coherent transmission with 90-100 Gbaud Class 50 coherent modulator and receiver
Stephen Hardy
Feb 28th, 2019
Companies
Source Photonics opens laser fab and assembly facility in Jintan, China
Stephen Hardy
Feb 28th, 2019
Components
VPIphotonics, Luceda Photonics partner for SMART Photonics focused photonic integrated circuit design
Stephen Hardy
Feb 7th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Site Images Jim Theodoras Cropped
Components
Blog: Is silicon photonics hot again?
Jan 27th, 2019
Components
Rockley Photonics finishes silicon photonics platform, launches chipset shipments
Stephen Hardy
Jan 24th, 2019
Earnings Statements
NeoPhotonics tweaks guidance ahead of 4Q18 results announcement
Stephen Hardy
Jan 14th, 2019
Companies
Silicon Line doubling production capacity for HDMI, related optical cable components
Stephen Hardy
Jan 10th, 2019