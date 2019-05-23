NeoPhotonics offers 28-GBaud EML with integrated driver for 100G, 200G, 400G

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE: NPTN) has unveiled a low power consumption 28-GBaud externally modulated laser (EML) with an integrated driver. The device targets client-side 4x25 NRZ 100G, 4x50 PAM4 200G, and 8x50 PAM4 400G applications.

The new device builds on NeoPhotonics' existing 28-GBaud EML lasers, which have found homes in several 100G client-side designs. These EMLs require a stand-alone driver between the CMOS-based CDR IC and the laser to provide the necessary modulation voltage swing. The driver typically consumes around 1 W of electrical power and more than a square centimeter of board space with the 100G optical transceiver.

Integrating the driver with the EML provides a more efficient approach. The driver, which leverages the company's low power linear GaAs amplifier technology, integrates with the EML at the chip-on-carrier (CoC) level. The CoC assembly fits into a four-channel transmitter optical sub-assembly (quad TOSA), which serves 100-Gbps QSFP28 and CFP4 form factor requirements and eliminates the need for a separate driver on the board. It will work equally well in PAM4-based 200- and 400-Gbps applications, NeoPhotonics says.

The company is using the CMOS drivable EML in its own client-side 100G, 200G, and 400G transceivers, but will make the device available to external customers in the second half of this year. The new EML will be among the technologies on display at Booth #3017 at OFC March 21-23, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

