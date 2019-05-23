US Conec shows new PRIZM LightTurn mechanical-optical interface for 25+ Gbps

US Conec used last month's Photonics West Exhibition in San Francisco to show off the next generation PRIZM LightTurn mechanical-optical interface (MOI), which is  optimized for VCSEL based links of 25 Gbps and greater.

Feb 9th, 2017

US Conec used last month's Photonics West Exhibition in San Francisco to show off the next generation PRIZM LightTurn mechanical-optical interface (MOI), which is optimized for VCSEL based links of 25 Gbps and greater.

The MOI is designed for efficient coupling in embedded module applications between on-board active components and US Conec's PRIZM LightTurn connector, which utilizes expanded beam lensed ferrule technology. US Conec points out that as transmission rates for such applications move from 10 Gbps to 25 Gbps and higher, VCSEL and photodiode designs must evolve to improve tolerances. Part of this involves a reduction in the size of the photodiode (PD), which in turn leads to smaller available apertures.

"Understanding that coupling optimization between the reduced aperture optics and fiber optic connectors is increasingly critical to the performance of the systems, US Conec redevelops its PRIZM LightTurn MOI into a next generation design for efficient coupling of faster active VCSEL/PD arrays to fiber-optic connectors," explained Sharon Lutz, US Conec ferrules product manager. "The PRIZM LightTurn MOI 25+ Gbps accommodates a wider variety of transceiver architectures by taking into account the chip driver and wire-bond clearance requirements while optimizing the optical lens design to maximize coupling performance for both Tx and Rx."

For related articles, visit the Optical Technologies Topic Center.

For more information on optical components and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.

More in Components
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2019 03 Lw3m032119
Components
3M says expanded beam ferrule and connector system reduces dust sensitivity
Mar 21st, 2019
Components
Microsoft, Facebook form Co-Packaged Optics Collaboration
Stephen Hardy
Mar 15th, 2019
Companies
AEPONYX receives CAN$7.9 million in Series A funding
Stephen Hardy
Mar 14th, 2019
Components
CommScope licenses LC connector adapter portfolio to AFL
Stephen Hardy
Mar 11th, 2019
Components
NeoPhotonics supports 800G coherent transmission with 90-100 Gbaud Class 50 coherent modulator and receiver
Stephen Hardy
Feb 28th, 2019
Companies
Source Photonics opens laser fab and assembly facility in Jintan, China
Stephen Hardy
Feb 28th, 2019
Components
VPIphotonics, Luceda Photonics partner for SMART Photonics focused photonic integrated circuit design
Stephen Hardy
Feb 7th, 2019
Content Dam Lw Site Images Jim Theodoras Cropped
Components
Blog: Is silicon photonics hot again?
Jan 27th, 2019
Components
Rockley Photonics finishes silicon photonics platform, launches chipset shipments
Stephen Hardy
Jan 24th, 2019
Earnings Statements
NeoPhotonics tweaks guidance ahead of 4Q18 results announcement
Stephen Hardy
Jan 14th, 2019