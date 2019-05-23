US Conec shows new PRIZM LightTurn mechanical-optical interface for 25+ Gbps

US Conec used last month's Photonics West Exhibition in San Francisco to show off the next generation PRIZM LightTurn mechanical-optical interface (MOI), which is optimized for VCSEL based links of 25 Gbps and greater.

The MOI is designed for efficient coupling in embedded module applications between on-board active components and US Conec's PRIZM LightTurn connector, which utilizes expanded beam lensed ferrule technology. US Conec points out that as transmission rates for such applications move from 10 Gbps to 25 Gbps and higher, VCSEL and photodiode designs must evolve to improve tolerances. Part of this involves a reduction in the size of the photodiode (PD), which in turn leads to smaller available apertures.

"Understanding that coupling optimization between the reduced aperture optics and fiber optic connectors is increasingly critical to the performance of the systems, US Conec redevelops its PRIZM LightTurn MOI into a next generation design for efficient coupling of faster active VCSEL/PD arrays to fiber-optic connectors," explained Sharon Lutz, US Conec ferrules product manager. "The PRIZM LightTurn MOI 25+ Gbps accommodates a wider variety of transceiver architectures by taking into account the chip driver and wire-bond clearance requirements while optimizing the optical lens design to maximize coupling performance for both Tx and Rx."

For related articles, visit the Optical Technologies Topic Center.

For more information on optical components and suppliers, visit the Lightwave Buyer's Guide.