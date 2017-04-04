Lumentum President and CEO Alan Lowe at OFC 2017

Lumentum President and CEO Alan Lowe covers the coherent ASIC agreement with Ciena, the demand for optical white boxes, and how the data center is reshaping the optical market at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles with Lightwave's Stephen Hardy.

AuthorStephen Hardy
Apr 4th, 2017
Content Dam Lw Online Articles 2017 04 Lwlowevideo040417

Lumentum President and CEO Alan Lowe covers the coherent ASIC agreement with Ciena, the demand for optical white boxes, and how the data center is reshaping the optical market at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles with Lightwave's Stephen Hardy.

More in Transmission
Feedback 2044700 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Opinions abound on Cisco’s planned purchase of Acacia Communications
Stephen Hardy
Jul 10th, 2019
Cisco will have a variety of modules, DSPs, and components to sell if the deal to acquire Acacia Communications goes through.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cisco to buy Acacia Communications for optical transceiver, components play
Stephen Hardy
Jul 9th, 2019
Shield 2854067 1920
Companies
Commerce Secretary Ross underscores national security in review of Huawei ban exceptions
Stephen Hardy
Jul 9th, 2019
I Stock 000002328995 Medium
Data Center Interconnectivity
Cabling Advances for Data Center Interconnect
David Hessong
Jun 25th, 2019
Leuchtkasten 1773916 1920
Companies
MACOM restructuring plans include layoffs, exit from datacom module sales
Stephen Hardy
Jun 20th, 2019
I Stock 000010306873 Large
Transmission
FiberHome leverages Ethernity Networks’ ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC
Stephen Hardy
Jun 20th, 2019
Qsfp Dd Product Picture Press W Logo 300dpi
Transmission
Yamaichi Electronics offers QSFP-DD pluggable module connector and cage assembly
Stephen Hardy
Jun 13th, 2019
I Stock 000019523840 Small
Transmission
Optoscribe, Sumitomo Electric, University of L’Aquila establish multi-core fiber communications testbed
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
Conclusion Of The Contract 3100578 1920
Mergers & Acquisitions
Infinite Electronics enters optical transceiver market via Integra Optics buy
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019
I Stock 000010306873 Large
Components
Teramount, Hisense to partner on fiber to silicon photonics attachment
Stephen Hardy
Jun 6th, 2019