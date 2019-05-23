Fiber Optic Center beefs up support staff

Fiber Optic Center, Inc. (FOC), a distributor of fiber-optic communications technology with an emphasis on cable assembly applications, has announced a promotion and a new hire to improve service to its clients.

Feb 9th, 2017

In the first move, the company promoted Michael Thorpe to manager of the Customer Service Department. Thorpe joined FOC in 2010 as a customer service representative from Optical Cable Corp. (OCC). He now will oversee four staff within the department as he assumes responsibility for all customer service orders and processes.

"I remember working with Mike while he was at Optical Cable Corp. and being very impressed with his responsiveness and professionalism," said Tom Waite, FOC vice president. "Many times your level of service is completely dependent on others and there are those people that you know you can count on. We have always been thankful that he joined FOC."

More recently, the company hired Marcel Buijs to the EMEA Technical Business Development Team. A veteran of more than 25 years in photonics, Buijs founded the first Photonics Department at a technical college in The Netherlands; with three fellow teachers, he developed curriculum for the study of opto-electronics, fiber optics, and machine vision. He also spent more than 17 in R&D with a global fiber-optic connector company.

He has particular expertise in laser cleaving, polishing, and measurement processes and proven yield and product performance improvements.

