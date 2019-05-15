Infinera scores data center interconnect deal with ECIX

ECIX, a European provider of internet exchange (IX) services, has deployed the Infinera Cloud Xpress platform to provide data center interconnect between two sites in Frankfurt, Infinera reports.

Jan 30th, 2017

The transport systems vendor says its partner TechAccess, a value-added information technology and networking solution provider, helped ECIX deployed the Cloud Xpress platforms.

"ECIX is experiencing strong growth in Frankfurt and other markets, and we needed a solution that provided compact, simple scalability with support for 100 Gigabit Ethernet over WDM," said Kay Rechthien, CTO at ECIX. "The Infinera Cloud Xpress is a great fit for our internet exchange environment with its high density, Instant Bandwidth scalability, and extreme operational simplicity."

ECIX, the second largest German internet exchange point, delivers interconnection services in five markets. In August 2016, ECIX was acquired by Megaport (Europe) Ltd., the European subsidiary ofMegaport Ltd. (ASX:MP1). Megaport provides interconnection services across Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

